Gov. Andy Beshear, KSP encourages Kentuckians to ‘Cram the Cruiser’ and fight hunger in the Commonwealth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) are encouraging Kentuckians to help feed families in need this holiday season.

The “Cram the Cruiser” campaign begins on Nov. 23 and runs through Dec. 6, 2021.

Kentuckians are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items. The collected food will be distributed to local food banks, shelters, churches, and other organizations.

“The holidays can be tough for families, but one area that should not be stressful is having the ability to sit down together and share a meal,” said Gov. Beshear. “My administration is committed to fighting hunger and helping to ensure that no family in Kentucky goes to bed hungry. I appreciate KSP for caring for all Kentuckians not just by protecting their lives but serving them so their most basic need is met.”

‘Cram the Cruiser’ is a statewide effort hosted by all 16 KSP posts.

Throughout the food drive, Troopers will be staged at grocery and retail stores across the state.

Accepted items include canned fruit and vegetables, canned meat, macaroni and cheese, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, canned soups, chili or spaghetti sauce, brownie and cake mixes, coffee, water, powdered milk, and juices. Food items may also be dropped off at local post locations.

Capt. Paul Blanton, KSP Public Affairs Commander says ‘Cram the Cruiser’ has become a friendly competition between posts to see who gathers the most food.

“Some of our troopers get creative during these events,” said Capt. Blanton. “They partner with their retail store to host hotdog stands, play holiday music and bring in Santa Claus himself to make the day more festive.”

