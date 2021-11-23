Frosty morning, sunny and cold day ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While Monday ended up warmer than expected, it was still cool. Today will feel much the same way.

Today and Tonight

After dropping well into the 20s overnight, most of us will wake up to some frosty conditions. Sunny skies should warm us up fairly quickly, but not as much as you would think. Most locations will be lucky to make it into the low 40s this afternoon.

More frost is possible overnight as lows drop back into the mid to upper 20s under clear skies.

Extended Forecast

We’ll start to add in a few clouds on Wednesday and rain chances return late on Thanksgiving Thursday. Highs both days should top out in the mid-50s, before crashing Thursday night with another big cold front. That will send our temperatures below freezing and any leftover moisture could turn a bit wintry for those early shoppers on the hunt for Black Friday deals.

While the skies eventually clear on Friday, it will not be that warm. I don’t think we make it out of the 30s for daytime highs. We’ll drop back into the mid-20s overnight.

Saturday looks pretty good with a mix of sun and clouds, but models are trying to hint at a clipper system Sunday. Stay tuned for more on that!

