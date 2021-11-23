Advertisement

Drunk driver caused $100K worth of damage in Nicholasville cemetery, police say

Police say a drunk driver drove through the Maple Grove Cemetery on Friday, causing around...
Police say a drunk driver drove through the Maple Grove Cemetery on Friday, causing around $100,000 worth of damage. Police say one monument was worth $25,000 alone.(WKYTMaple Grove Cemetery damage)
By WKYT News Staff and Victor Puente
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A cemetery in Nicholasville is working to clean up tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Police say a drunk driver drove through the Maple Grove Cemetery on Friday, causing around $100,000 worth of damage. Police say one monument was worth $25,000 alone.

According to an arrest citation, the driver, identified as Thomas A. Garner, was found in his truck, still at the cemetery. The citation says Garner’s truck was heavily damaged.

Thomas A. Garner
Thomas A. Garner(Jessamine Co. Detention Center)

The citation says Garner got out of his vehicle and was unsteady on his feet. Officers also noticed the strong smell of alcohol.

Garner told officers he was “f****** drunk” and when asked if he was hurt he replied, “f*** you, arrest me.” Garner, according to the citation, then demanded a breath test, which showed his BAC at .222.

He said, “he knew he was over.”

Garner is facing charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, criminal mischief and reckless driving.

