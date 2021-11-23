Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn’s grandchildren keeping duo’s music and memories alive

VAN LEAR, Ky. (WYMT) - Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn left a mark on the country music world when the duo partnered decades ago to create work that would extend far past their generation. Now, with two generations of separation, a new duo is picking up the pace to keep that music and the memories it carried on the stage for years to come.

Tre Twitty, grandson of Conway, and Tayla Lynn, granddaughter of Loretta, joined forces with a passion for storytelling and keeping.

“These songs are the soundtracks to people’s lives. They grew up on these songs,” Tre said. “They haven’t seen any kind of Twitty and Lynn thing in over 20 years.”

Though Conway died in 1993, leaving a legacy of music behind, Tre and Tayla wanted to give him more. During the last five years, with the support of Loretta, the group has created opportunities for Lynn and Twitty fans to relive the old days, while bringing a new generation to appreciate the songs and stories they share.

“They knew all the songs and they were just as excited as the grandmothers, because it’s a piece of them too,” said Tayla.

The two are able to watch generations of families enjoy the shows together, which is what the entire duo is all about. They said the show is never an impersonation, but an illustration, sharing who the country stars were off stage and what they meant to the kids whose dreams they fueled.

”You wanna touch the stage. You wanna be a voice like hers. Then, as you grow older, you wanna make her proud,” said Tayla.

Tre agreed, saying he uses what his grandfather taught him to be a better performer.

“Poppy (Conway) always stressed that you need to sing to the women. Said they get it more than the men do. I never got that until recently, but now I’m starting to see, I think he was correct,” laughed Tre.

Tayla and Tre performed two of those shows at Pikeville’s Appalachian Center for the Arts Friday and Saturday, filling the seats with fans both nights. But the real show took place when the two said “Hello, Darlin’” to Butcher Holler.

”Look inside the house and there’s pictures of Poppy and Memaw in there together,” said Tre. “Just trying to get a place of her roots and where her family’s from.”

They visited the Loretta Lynn Homeplace and several other spaces across the Van Lear/Johnson County area Saturday, hoping to get a deeper connection with the stories they share on the stage. Tre, who is a photographer, said it was great to be able to capture new memories with Tayla in a place that holds so many memories and snapshots of their grandparents.

“We saw a quilt that my great grandmother made,” said Tayla. “To be able to sit on that and touch that? It’s just, I think, for anybody, when their roots, their heritage is preserved like that and you’re able to touch it and feel it... there’s no word for it.”

And, while the visit revolved around Loretta’s home, Conway’s story stays intertwined. With no movies or expansions to dive into Conway’s life, Tre has taken on the responsibility himself. And, since the legends created so much for the people who love their music, the songs themselves are a sort of home place.

“I always hear how nice of a man he was. Even before like, ‘He was a great singer,’” said Tre. “It’s always, ‘He was so nice.’ So that makes me proud, as a grandson, to know he was a kind person.”

While sharing and learning about Conway and Loretta, their grandchildren say they are also learning more about themselves as humans and artists. They say there is so much love and laughter every step of the way.

“I always wondered about their relationship as far as like, were that really best friends? Were they that close? Doing this show with her, I’m like: If they had what we have, it must have been pretty special,” he said.

“What do you call us?” she asked. “If Conway and Loretta had a love child.”

“The love twins,” he laughed.

The “twins” hope to perform in Butcher Holler sometime next year, and several shows are already on the books with new tour dates always being added. You can follow the group here.

