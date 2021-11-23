From coal miner to respiratory therapist: One Harlan County man’s journey

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For many people, being laid off can be detrimental to their future. A man in Harlan County used it as an opportunity to get an education.

Jonathan Holbrook said he went straight to work in the coal mines after graduating high school in 2005. He stayed in the field until he was laid off a few years ago.

After being laid off, he decided to go to college to become a respiratory therapist. With some help from the Harlan County Community Action Agency and Southeast Community and Technical College, he was able to make that goal a reality.

“I thought I was going to retire from the mines just seeing the way the economy’s got the downtrend of the coal mines,” said Holbrook. “I figured you know everything is pretty well shutting down around here and I didn’t want to uproot my family to go chase coal mines.”

He said he also plans to get a bachelor’s degree in teaching.

