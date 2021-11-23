Advertisement

Church raises funds to help orphaned children with mother’s funeral expenses

By Ethan Sirles and Buddy Forbes
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kathy Barker recently died, leaving behind three children with no means to pay for her funeral.

In order to help the children, Cornerstone Church set up a Gofundme account to raise money for the funeral.

Officials said the money will not go to any outside sources except the children if the money collected is more than the funeral costs.

They said every donation helps get them closer to their goal.

