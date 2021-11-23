Changes on the way as Thanksgiving approaches

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a chilly start to the work week so far, but we have some brief improvements on the way as we head into Thanksgiving itself.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Another chilly one on tap for tonight, though temperatures look to moderate ever-so-slightly. We’ll continue to see mostly clear skies, which should continue to allow temperatures to drop down into the middle to upper 20s for overnight lows yet again in the mountains.

Things do greatly improve as we head into our Wednesday. Sunshine continues as a warm front works its way through the mountains, meaning temperatures will take a jump back up to around normal, in the middle 50s. However, clouds begin to increase as we head into Wednesday night as a cold front works towards the mountains. Overnight lows will be milder as a result as well, into the upper 30s to near 40°.

Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Beyond

As usual recently, it’s going to be a soggy Thursday around the mountains...it’s just unfortunately falling on Thanksgiving this time. It’s a dry but cloudy start as we watch another frontal boundary inch closer to the mountains. It looks to arrive in the afternoon hours, bringing us more showers and cooling temperatures. We top out in the mid-50s again before cold air invades and we fall back into the lower 30s for Thursday night.

Depending on how much cold air is left over before the moisture leaves, it could end as a few flakes early Friday morning. Either way, you’re going to want to bundle up because Black Friday looks quite chilly, but mostly dry with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We keep the generally dry theme going into the weekend with highs in the middle 60s.

