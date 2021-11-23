CANE Kitchen to hand out more than 3,000 meals for Thanksgiving

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It is almost time to gather, eat good food and give thanks.

“To be thankful for what we have, and the ability to do things that we are able to do at this time and for that we are thankful,” said CANE Kitchen Manager Brandon Fleming. “For the food that we was given to us and for the opportunity that affords us to be able to do this.”

One year ago, Thanksgiving, like other holidays was altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You know a lot of our community meals are about coming in and sitting down and eating.. and communicating back and forth and sharing that community experience,” he said. “Due to COVID, most of our things have gone to drive thru.”

Last Thanksgiving, Fleming said more than 1,000 free meals were handed out in a drive-through setting.

Fleming said for this year’s he thinks more than 3,000 free meals will be handed out.

“This year we will be giving out turkey and dressing, and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and cranberry sauce,” he said.

To make this year’s meal happen, obstacles relating to current global supply chain issues were overcome.

“It’s been very challenging because we’re used to one or two vendors and now we’re having to reach out so that we can get the product that we need,” he said.

Fleming said it is important to give thanks, while spreading the true reason for the season.

“So many people are alone and holidays are always tough on everyone and just the ability to come together and to show one another that we support each other, that’s one of the most important things of a community meal,” he said.

Fleming said this year’s meal is made possible through CANE Kitchen, Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation and Kentucky Association of Health Plans.

He said meals will be handed out Wednesday, November 24th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to the public. He said people can dine in or drive thru.

For more information on the giveaway or CANE Kitchen, you can call 606-403-1095.

