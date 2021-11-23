Ashland Christmas parade returns Tuesday night

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Yuletide lovers are gearing up for the return Tuesday of the popular Ashland Christmas parade..

The parade was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

Organizers with the Winter Wonderland of Lights say they’ll have 85 units participating this year, down from a number usually closer to 120.

The parade’s grand marshal will be Montana Fouts, a former star softball player for East Carter who now plays for the University of Alabama.

“We’ve got 15 blocks we can spread out the people on,” Tim Gibbs, the president and CEO of Ashland Alliance, said. “When we do the lineup, we’re going to spread people out as well, so we’re going to use the best practices of being outside, of socially distancing, but having a great Christmas parade.”

Paul Blazer High School senior Matti Parks says she’s thrilled for the return of the parade, and she’s looking forward to seeing her niece’s face when she sees Santa.

“I absolutely love going to it with my family and meeting my friends down here and just having a good time and getting ready for Christmas,” she said.

The parade gets underway at 7 p.m. and is expected to last about an hour and a half.

This marks the 32nd year the parade will be held.

