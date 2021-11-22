Woman arrested for abusing four-year-old foster child

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a London woman for criminal abuse and wanton endangerment on Monday.

Deputies arrested Courtney Lynn Allen, 24, early Sunday morning after getting child abuse complaints.

Police said the four-year-old foster child they found had bruises on her face, forehead and cheek.

Social Services came to look at the girl later and found more bruising on her chest, legs and kidney area.

Police arrested and charged Allen with criminal abuse and wanton endangerment.

