WATCH LIVE: 2021-2022 Winter Weather Outlook Special

Make plans to join us for our Winter Weather Outlook Special at 7 p.m. Monday, November 22nd on...
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - From heavy snow to major flooding to an ice storm, 2021 has been an interesting year across the mountains.

Now, it is time to look ahead to this winter and the WYMT Winter Weather Outlook Special.

Our 30-minute special looks back on the 2020-2021 winter season, and, most importantly, looks ahead to the 2021-2022 Winter Weather Outlook.

You can watch live on WYMT or right here on WYMT.com.

