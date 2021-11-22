TyTy Washington Jr. named SEC Freshman of the Week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - After earning All-Kentucky Classic honors following a breakout week, Kentucky men’s basketball freshman TyTy Washington Jr. was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week on Monday. It is the first such honor of Washington’s career and the first conference accolade of the season for the Wildcats.

Washington averaged a team-high 18.0 points per game in two wins over Mount St. Mary’s and Ohio last week. He also added 7.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. The Phoenix native has increased his scoring output in every game of his career thus far.

Against Mount St. Mary’s, he poured in 16 points and drained two 3-pointers to go along with three assists. He followed that with 20 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for his first career double-double against Ohio. Washington dished out a career-high five assists and also recorded his first career block against the Bobcats.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, he is just the third player in the John Calipari era to record at least 20 points, at least 10 rebounds and at least five assists in a game, joining Isaiah Briscoe and James Young.

