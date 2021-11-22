Advertisement

Top 5 Plays - High School Football Region Championships

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out the top five plays from across the mountains sponsored by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services.

No. 5 - Middlesboro’s Caleb Bogonko 30-yard touchdown run.

No. 4 - Belfry’s Caden Woolum to Isaac Dixon to the house.

No. 3 - Johnson Central’s Grant Rice to Chase Rice 45-yard TD.

No. 2 - Pikeville’s Isaac McNamee touchdown pass to Wade Hensley.

No. 1 - Corbin’s Brody Wells’ called back touchdown recovery.

