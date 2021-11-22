Thanksgiving travel advice to Louisville passengers: arrive early, be patient

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) will enter its busiest season with more airlines, flights and passengers than last year.

“We look at kind of from the end of last week to this coming Monday after Thanksgiving.” Natalie Chaudoin, Public Relations Director for the Louisville Regional Airport Authority said. “We’re looking at about 120 thousand scheduled seats so far, so that’s really good for us. It’s a really strong sign continuing to tell us that the industry is recovering, that there’s robust travel.”

Nationally, Thanksgiving flight bookings for 2021 have the potential to surpass pre-COVID 2019 numbers. It is a trend reflected in increased passengers at airports, including SDF.

“This really compares very well to 2019,” Chaudoin said. “So we’re up just a little bit, but we also have more capacity than what we had in 2019. So we expect it to be a very busy few days here at SDF.”

Earlier this year, the air travel industry saw what can happen when staffing shortages run into disruptions and weather problems.

Flights were canceled and delayed and the problems grew when there were not enough people for airlines to bounce back quickly.

A lot of eyes are also on TSA, which has been hiring new employees, hoping to keep the holiday lines at security to a minimum.

”A lot of people are going to be traveling,” Chaudoin said. “A lot of folks that haven’t traveled in a while are going to be traveling, so there may be a little bit of a reminder and learning curve with that. We just encourage folks to be patient and know that we’re ready for this additional holiday push at SDF.”

SDF travelers are also advised to arrive for flights at least two hours early. Parking lots at SDF offer 62 hundred parking spaces.

They are expected to be operating at capacity during Thanksgiving.

