Roundball Preview: OBI Mountaineers

ONEIDA, Ky. (WYMT) - Oneida Baptist Institute is resuming play after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I wouldn’t say it sucked that bad because we all worked hard due to quarantine we used that extra time to push ourselves, work harder get stronger and faster in all ways,” said senior point guard David Adeyeri.

The Mountaineers will host Cordia on November 29 at 7:30 p.m.

