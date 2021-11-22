Roundball Preview: Johnson Central Lady Eagles

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Coming just short of a trip to Rupp Arena last year, Johnson Central is hungry for a region title.

“We still have high expectations. We always do. It’s going to be different. We’re going to be playing a little differently than we have in the past, utilizing some things that have developed for us and hopefully we’ll have a great year,” said head coach Darren Rice.

The Lady Eagles host Floyd Central on December 3 at 7:30 p.m.

