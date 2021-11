JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County took the district title last season, and this year they want more.

“Breathitt County is rich in tradition so you know the goal is always to win as many games as you can and to hang banners,” said first-year head coach Brandon Hayes.

The Lady Cats host Lee County on November 29 at 7:30 p.m.

