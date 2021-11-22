Advertisement

Prominent Minnesota poet, writer Robert Bly dies at 95

Bly spent most of his life in his native Minnesota and was an active poet for more than 50...
Bly spent most of his life in his native Minnesota and was an active poet for more than 50 years, winning the National Book Award in 1968 for a book of Vietnam War protest poems.(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Poet Robert Bly, who authored the men’s movement classic “Iron John,” has died.

Bly spent most of his life in his native Minnesota and was an active poet for more than 50 years, winning the National Book Award in 1968 for a book of Vietnam War protest poems.

Bly also translated the work of international poets to bring them to U.S. readers.

He was 95 and had suffered from dementia for several years.

His daughter, Mary Bly, says he died at home in Minneapolis on Sunday, surrounded by family.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camper Found Dead
Camper found dead in Wolfe County
Change this caption before publishing
Former Kentucky teacher sentenced to more than five years in prison for sexual abuse
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Knox County Arrest
Knox County man arrested after found in stolen car
“I’m a little boy from Kentucky,” Reed Sheppard picks UK
‘I’m a little boy from Kentucky’: North Laurel star Reed Sheppard picks UK

Latest News

Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
How COVID shots for kids help prevent dangerous new variants
FILE - A JetBlue Airbus A320 taxis to a gate Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, after landing, as an...
American, JetBlue ask court to toss US lawsuit against deal
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing
Carmen Lerma is using experience from her struggle with COVID-19 to help Latin communities get...
Woman who survived double lung transplant after COVID plans 40 vaccine clinics
How to avoid spreading illnesses this Thanksgiving