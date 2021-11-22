Advertisement

Lafollette Mayor ousted from office following petition

Mike Stanfield reportedly acknowledged his immediate removal from office, a report said.
Lafollete Mayor Mike Stanfield
Lafollete Mayor Mike Stanfield
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The LaFollette Mayor Mike Stanfield has been removed from office following a petition filed in court Friday, the LaFollette Press reported.

Stanfield reportedly acknowledged his immediate removal from office, the report said.

In 2020, Stanfield was arrested after being accused of using city equipment and employees to complete work on private property, some that he personally owned, the TBI reported.

Stanfield was also accused of directing a city employee to make false statements to auditors.

“The city has been advised by the District Attorney’s Office that Mayor Mike Stanfield has been indicted for various charges set forth in the grand jury indictment,” said a release from city officials. “The City of LaFollette cannot comment on matters such as this because it is an ongoing investigation. However, the City is fully cooperating with state and local authorities. Although it is unfortunate for all involved, the City of LaFollette, City Council and its employees will continue its mission to provide competent city services and to assist the citizens of LaFollette. "

Stanfield still faces charges of official misconduct, one count of retaliation for report to comptroller, and one count of misrepresenting information to state auditors. He was booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

His next court day is set for Dec. 22.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camper Found Dead
Camper found dead in Wolfe County
Change this caption before publishing
Former Kentucky teacher sentenced to more than five years in prison for sexual abuse
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Knox County Arrest
Knox County man arrested after found in stolen car
“I’m a little boy from Kentucky,” Reed Sheppard picks UK
‘I’m a little boy from Kentucky’: North Laurel star Reed Sheppard picks UK

Latest News

Deadline nears for circuit clerk exam in 7 Kentucky counties
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews prep for winter weather
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Dreary first half of the day ahead as temps slowly fall
WKYT Anchor Sam Dick pictured with co-workers, past and present, at his retirement roast on...
“I’ve got 40 great, great years of memories” | Friends and family share stories, laughs at Sam Dick’s retirement roast