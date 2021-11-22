Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews prep for winter weather

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - While we are not seeing heavy snow in the forecast quite yet, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is preparing for the snowy months ahead.

A Facebook post states nearly 2,100 Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crew members have been preparing for months for the beginning of snow and ice season.

The post added crews are on standby to maintain state roads whenever the snow and ice hits.

You can find tips and tricks to preparing for winter driving below:

