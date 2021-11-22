Advertisement

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews prep for winter weather

(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - While we are not seeing heavy snow in the forecast quite yet, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is preparing for the snowy months ahead.

A Facebook post states nearly 2,100 Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crew members have been preparing for months for the beginning of snow and ice season.

The post added crews are on standby to maintain state roads whenever the snow and ice hits.

You can find tips and tricks to preparing for winter driving below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camper Found Dead
Camper found dead in Wolfe County
Change this caption before publishing
Former Kentucky teacher sentenced to more than five years in prison for sexual abuse
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Knox County Arrest
Knox County man arrested after found in stolen car
“I’m a little boy from Kentucky,” Reed Sheppard picks UK
‘I’m a little boy from Kentucky’: North Laurel star Reed Sheppard picks UK

Latest News

WYMT Partly Cloudy
Dreary first half of the day ahead as temps slowly fall
WKYT Anchor Sam Dick pictured with co-workers, past and present, at his retirement roast on...
“I’ve got 40 great, great years of memories” | Friends and family share stories, laughs at Sam Dick’s retirement roast
Some Knoxville Restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving.
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving
Fant Foundation Gives Out Turkey Dinners
Fant Foundation gives out 150 Thanksgiving meals to families, people in need