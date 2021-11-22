How staff at one Eastern Kentucky homeless shelter is helping those impacted ahead of winter

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Fall may be upon us, but winter will soon arrive.

While we anticipate this transition, one community is often forgotten.

“They don’t have a home. That’s basically the only difference between the rest of the population and the homeless population,” said Program Facilitator for Haven House Homeless Shelter Deborah Brown.

This unfortunate situation impacts not only individuals throughout our country, but families.

“Some may have mental illness and also some may have substance abuse disorder, however that doesn’t mean that everyone does,” she said.

The National Alliance to End Homelessness reports 580,466 people experienced homelessness in January 2020. In Kentucky, 4,011 people experienced this.

“Homelessness is much higher than what most people think,” she said. “When we first opened the shelter, we had so many counties that I visited, they would say we don’t have any homelessness here. Well guess what we do. Our shelter stays full most of the time.”

Brown also said 1 in 6 people in Kentucky are food insecure.

“A lot of clients come in and they’ve been on the street and they’ve experienced the cold, they’ve experienced hunger,” she said. “When our clients come on, it’s a hunger like that I’ve never seen until I started working here.”

To help Eastern Kentuckians ahead of this upcoming winter, staff at the Haven House have preparations in place.

“We try our best to be a family and we try to make it as homey as we can. We also make sure they have a big thanksgiving dinner, a big Christmas dinner. We provide gifts for them. We have churches. Our community is just wonderful,” she said.

Staff said while they work to help those in need, they encourage people to be grateful and treat others with respect.

“If you have food on your table, if you have have a roof over your head and a warm place to sleep, you should be very, very thankful because there’s so many people who do not and it’s so easy to get there and it happens to all economic classes,” she said.

Brown said they are accepting donations for the winter.

She said some items include coats, gloves and hats.

To donate, you can call her at 606-438-8406.

Haven House is part of Kentucky River Community Care.

For more information on the shelter, click here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.