How to avoid spreading illnesses this Thanksgiving

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When gathering with loved ones this Thanksgiving, it is important to keep everyone safe and healthy this holiday season.

Public Health Director at the Kentucky River District Health Department, Scott Lockard, said frequent handwashing is crucial to prevent the spread of colds and viruses. If you are not able to wash your hands frequently, hand sanitizer will also suffice.

If you cough or sneeze, it is best to cover it with a tissue or the inside of your elbow.

Lockard added if you have a feeling that you might be getting sick, it might be safer to stay home.

“If you’re not feeling well, if you have any symptoms whatsoever, please do not go to these family gatherings,” he said. “You should avoid the family gatherings to make others safe.”

Lockard also said getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu is the best way to ensure you and your family stay healthy this holiday season.

