Have you seen him? Golden Alert issued for missing Powell County man

Ellis Rife, 90.
Ellis Rife, 90.(Powell County Sheriff’s Office)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Powell County Sheriff’s Department issued a Golden Alert for a missing person on Monday.

Ellis Rife was last seen On November 21 leaving his home driving a maroon Saturn.

Officials said he is a 90-year-old dementia patient and needs daily medication.

They say he also has property in Salyersville and the Kite community of Knott County.

If you have any information, you can call local authorities, Kentucky State Police or the Powell County Dispatch at 606-663-4116.

Change this caption before publishing
