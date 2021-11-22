Garrard County Food Pantry receives large food donation following fire

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More organizations are stepping in to help the Garrard County Food Pantry after it was recently destroyed by a fire.

A week ago, many people who rely on the food bank questioned if they would be able to get their food, not just for the week, but for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Recently, the Christian Appalachian Project collected thousands of pounds of food that arrived Monday morning at the Lancaster Church of the Nazarene to be given out.

“It was so much food we could not use it immediately in our pantry. We were planning on using it as well during the holiday season. When we heard of Garrard County really being in need, it was an opportune time to reallocate,” said Tina Bryson, Christian Appalachian Project.

Dozens of cars lined up, waiting for food distribution in Garrard County, others stepping in to help after last week's food pantry fire.

People began lining up in their vehicles early in the morning Monday at the church to make sure they received their allotment of food. There’s plenty of canned goods, turkeys, and other food.

It’s not just food, but people - volunteers helping out. AmeriCorps, along with people from the Isaiah House, also arrived Monday morning to provide the hands and feet to help out.

People also tell us they are making sure people are fed, not just for the holiday season, but until the food pantry has a new permanent location.

Monday afternoon, it was announced the old Minit Mart on Baker St. would be the new home of the Garrard County Food Pantry.

Monday afternoon, it was announced the old Minit Mart on Baker St. would be the new home of the Garrard County Food Pantry.

