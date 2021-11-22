Fant Foundation gives out 150 Thanksgiving meals to families, people in need

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Despite the cold weather and rainy day, volunteers with the Fant Foundation were out giving anyone who drove by the Christ Assembly Church a free Thanksgiving meal.

The Foundation, which was started by George Fant and his wife, Chasity Gooch in 2021, along with the church, hosted their First Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway in the parking lot, and anyone that was in need could drive up and get a turkey and sides. One of the volunteers, Darante Lightfoot, who said he has known the family for a while, spoke about what participating in today’s event meant for him.

“I knew when they had the opportunity rising, as far as this event,” Lightfoot said “I knew I wanted to jump on in and help support them. I know that they have always done great things for the community and if I could spare a little bit of my time then I would like to do that as well.”

For some of the younger people volunteering, the event was about being able to give back and help those in need. “it makes me feel happy to help people,” said Breyden Cox, one of the volunteers for the Fant Foundation.

“It makes me feel good about myself because I know I am helping people who need food for Thanksgiving,” said Anson Davis, another volunteer.

The meals included a turkey and several non-perishable items. Items went fast and within the first hour, all the turkeys had been handed out. For more information about the Fant Foundation and what they do, visit their Facebook Page.

