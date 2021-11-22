Advertisement

Dreary first half of the day ahead as temps slowly fall

WYMT Partly Cloudy(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While the rain should be mostly wrapped up, the clouds aren’t going anywhere for a little bit.

Today and Tonight

While the clouds will stick around this morning, they will clear to sunshine a little later today. The problem is that temperatures will slowly drop through the 40s and eventually into the 30s by this afternoon.

As the skies continue to completely clear overnight, lows will drop into the low 20s and maybe even upper teens for some.

Extended Forecast

Sunny skies prevail for Tuesday and Wednesday leading up to Thanksgiving, when our next system could impact our region. Highs will top out around 40 on Tuesday, in the low to mid-50s on Wednesday and in the mid to upper 50s on the big day. Lows will be chilly Tuesday night, dropping into the low to mid-20s before climbing back into the mid to upper 30s Wednesday night.

As the cold front swings through on Thanksgiving, our temperatures will fall with it. We will end up in the low 30s by Thursday night. If there is any moisture left over when it gets cold enough, you know what that means ... a few snowflakes could fly as we head into Black Friday. We’ll keep you posted!

DON’T FORGET! Tonight is the night! Tune in at 7 for our 2021-2022 Winter Weather Outlook Special! You won’t want to miss it!

Make plans to join us for our Winter Weather Outlook Special at 7 p.m. Monday, November 22nd on WYMT and wymt.com!(WYMT)

