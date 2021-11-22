Doctors urge people to be mindful of COVID-19 during family gatherings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The holidays are upon us once again.

It’s a time for coming together with friends and family to celebrate. However, doctors say that, for the second year in a row, the cloud of COVID-19 is going to hang over this holiday season.

Dr. Katrina Hood says, with the number of Americans who are fully vaccinated, this holiday season will look different from last year when officials warned about large gatherings and urged people to stay home for the holidays.

But, different that does not mean back to normal.

“I think we’re certainly more normal than we were last year, but we know the numbers are still out there and with the slight increase, we keep seeing in the state that as we’ve moved more indoors rather than outdoors we are certainly seeing some numbers going up,” Dr. Hood said.

Officials are anticipating Americans will travel at near pre-pandemic numbers this holiday season.

Dr. Hood says that could lead to a spike in cases, especially, if precautions aren’t taken.

“If everyone knows that you’re fully vaccinated, you’re an adult population, you don’t have immunocompromised people in your family, then I think moving towards not being masked, but we know that even in this era with vaccinations, and if you’re fully vaccinated, there’s still a slight risk of picking it up,” Dr. Hood said.

Dr. Hood encouraged everyone to follow the CDC’s guidance about what to do if you’re vaccinated or if you’re unvaccinated. She also encouraged everyone to get a shot if you haven’t already, or a booster shot if you’re eligible to get one.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.