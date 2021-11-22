Advertisement

Deadline nears for circuit clerk exam in 7 Kentucky counties

(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - An exam for potential circuit clerk candidates in several Kentucky counties next year is coming up, and registration is required by Nov. 29.

Administrative Office of the Courts officials said the exam is Dec. 1 in Frankfort and is for people who want to run in the special election.

The counties are Ballard, Henry, Hickman, Lincoln, Owsley, Trigg and Woodford. The special election in November 2022 is to fill unexpired terms of circuit clerks who retired this year.

A score of at least 70% is required to be included on the ballot. For more information and to register, visit kycourts.gov.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camper Found Dead
Camper found dead in Wolfe County
Change this caption before publishing
Former Kentucky teacher sentenced to more than five years in prison for sexual abuse
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Knox County Arrest
Knox County man arrested after found in stolen car
“I’m a little boy from Kentucky,” Reed Sheppard picks UK
‘I’m a little boy from Kentucky’: North Laurel star Reed Sheppard picks UK

Latest News

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews prep for winter weather
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Dreary first half of the day ahead as temps slowly fall
WKYT Anchor Sam Dick pictured with co-workers, past and present, at his retirement roast on...
“I’ve got 40 great, great years of memories” | Friends and family share stories, laughs at Sam Dick’s retirement roast
Some Knoxville Restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving.
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving