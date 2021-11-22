Deadline nears for circuit clerk exam in 7 Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - An exam for potential circuit clerk candidates in several Kentucky counties next year is coming up, and registration is required by Nov. 29.

Administrative Office of the Courts officials said the exam is Dec. 1 in Frankfort and is for people who want to run in the special election.

The counties are Ballard, Henry, Hickman, Lincoln, Owsley, Trigg and Woodford. The special election in November 2022 is to fill unexpired terms of circuit clerks who retired this year.

A score of at least 70% is required to be included on the ballot. For more information and to register, visit kycourts.gov.

