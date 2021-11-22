Chilly start to Thanksgiving week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a chilly rain descended upon the mountains last night, we’ve got much colder conditions entering the mountains as we approach our Thanksgiving holiday.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Cold air continues to filter into the region this evening as northwest winds behind our front continue. We’ve seen plenty of high clouds throughout the day today, though as even drier air works in, we are seeing even those diminish. All of this will combine for a pretty chilly overnight as temperatures dip into the low 20s for overnight lows...with even some upper teens possible in the most sheltered valley locations.

Another cooler-than-average day expected for Tuesday. Plentiful sunshine gets daytime highs up into the middle 40s, but the cold airmass in place throughout the region keeps highs capped right there. We’ll continue to see clear skies to close out Tuesday, but the cold air in place keeps nighttime lows in the lower to middle 20s. Chilly, yes, but Thanksgiving travel looks a-okay on those roadways.

Towards Thanksgiving Weekend

Sunshine continues into our Wednesday as we start preparing for the next system headed our way. High pressure begins shifting off to the east as another system gets poised to move on in. As a consequence, southerly winds will get highs back near average in the middle 50s, with nice weather in place.

Unfortunately, things change just in time for the holiday.

Our pattern of bringing a front through on a Thursday continues as Turkey Day itself will feature showers breaking out as a front bears down on the region. Highs will be in the middle 50s as the front moves through, dropping temps into the low 30s overnight. Depending on how much moisture is leftover, some of these showers may end as a bit of snow early on our Black Friday. That will end quick and be replaced by mostly sunny skies as highs get stuck in the low 40s.

Another system will try to work in for the weekend, with highs in the middle 40s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.