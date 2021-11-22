Advertisement

AP College Basketball Poll: Cats back up to No. 10

Kentucky's Daimion Collins (4) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky's Daimion Collins (4) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Robert Morris in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Kentucky won 100-60. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gonzaga and UCLA continued their hold on the top two spots in The Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll on Monday, setting the stage for their highly anticipated showdown this week, while Purdue and Duke barged their way into the top five.

The Bulldogs (4-0) had an easy week with wins over Alcorn State and Bellarmine and received 55 first-place votes from the 61-person medial panel that regularly covers college basketball. The Bruins (4-0) received five first-place votes after blowing out Long Beach State and North Florida last week to head to Las Vegas with some momentum.

Defending national champion Baylor jumped to sixth after running roughshod over Central Arkansas and Stanford, while the Wildcats dropped only to seventh thanks to beating then-No. 12 Tennessee before losing to Purdue. Texas and Memphis were next, with Kentucky and Alabama in a tie for 10th in the second regular-season poll of the season.

  1. Gonzaga
  2. UCLA
  3. Purdue
  4. Kansas
  5. Duke
  6. Baylor
  7. Villanova
  8. Texas
  9. Memphis
  10. Kentucky
  11. T-10 Alabama
  12. Houston
  13. Arkansas
  14. Illinois
  15. Tennessee
  16. St. Bonaventure
  17. Arizona
  18. BYU
  19. Auburn
  20. Michigan
  21. Seton Hall
  22. Connecticut
  23. Florida
  24. USC
  25. Xavier

