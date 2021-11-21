"Support the people that support us" : Corbin Christmas Open House sees great turnout

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Corbin held its annual Christmas Open House Sunday.

Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen called it a city tradition.

The event is designed to give the region a chance to support locally this holiday season.

“There’s a fear that you might not be able to get your shipments in on time because of things that are going on internationally,” Monhollen said. “So, you can always find something local.”

It was a sentiment felt by the other vendors, including those with Country Minds and Designs.

“Especially these times around the holidays,” Owner Rachel Mills said. “I know a lot of people are stressed but it helps meet new people, one another, and come together.”

Mills said she was thankful for the opportunity given by the city.

“It has been tough, especially with COVID over the last little bit,” she said. “We hope to pull more people in with our unique designs.”

Tourism officials said they saw a great turnout and are looking forward to the next open house.

“That as the years go by, Christmas Open House will continue to be a strong shop local event for the community,” Monhollen said.

Monhollen said they are always happy to see local businesses in the area get support.

“Small town communities rely on their local economies,” she said. “This is just one more event that we do to try to support the people that support us.”

Monhollen said she wants to thank everyone involved for a successful event.

