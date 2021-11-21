A soggy end to the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front is approaching the mountains and bringing more showers to the region. These showers stick around through tonight, but sunshine is back by Monday afternoon!

Tonight through Monday night

A soggy night is on tap across the mountains. Showers will be likely as a cold front pushes through the area. We stay mostly cloudy with lows falling into the upper-30s.

Into Monday, a stray shower or two is possible during the morning hours, but the majority of us stay dry. Sunshine returns by the afternoon, but it will be a chilly day. High temperatures stay in the upper-30s and lower-40s.

We remain dry under mostly clear skies on Monday night. It will be COLD! Low temperatures will fall into the lower-20s across the mountains.

Beautiful Weather In Store

A gorgeous day is on tap on Tuesday! We stay dry under lots of sunshine and blue sky. However, we do remain on the chilly side. Highs stay in the lower-40s.

We warm up on Wednesday. Highs top out in the mid-50s under mostly sunny skies!

Thanksgiving & Black Friday Forecast

Our next chance of rain looks to come on Thursday. Another cold front will sweep through the area and bring more showers.

For now, the best chance for showers looks to come during the evening and overnight hours. Highs top out in the upper-50s across the region.

A few showers are possible during the morning hours on Friday, but we begin to dry out and clear out by the afternoon. Highs will be colder as we top out in the lower-40s.

