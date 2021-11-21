Advertisement

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving expect a busy day

Staff expect to see a rise in customers coming in this holiday.
By Jared Austin
Nov. 21, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville businesses expect an increase in customers on Thanksgiving Day after seeing more people coming in on the holiday.

Some restaurants have started opening their doors on the holiday more recently, but at Shoney’s, they’ve been doing it for over 30 years.

Shoney’s catering manager, Howard Clark, said, “We’re here for the people who don’t have families to take the stress out of the holidays. Just come in and have a nice meal with your family that you have here.”

Clark has worked at Shoney’s for 32 years. During that time, he’s met a lot of regulars and even seen people eat all three meals there in one day.

“They’re expecting us to be open because we want to be there to provide meals for them even though they may not be able to cook for themselves,” Clark said.

Outside of their buffet, customers can get a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey, stuffing, and pie. It’ll be very similar to the meals Copper Cellar is also serving its customers.

The manager at Copper Cellar West, Jess Bersin, said, “If you can’t find something good to eat here, you’re not hungry.”

Copper Cellar didn’t start opening on Thanksgiving until the last couple of years. It’s received a lot more attention during that time.

Bersin said, “Days have gone by where they did a lot of cooking at the house, and these days maybe not so much and that really makes all of our stores quite busy.”

For some restaurant workers on Thanksgiving, they enjoy the warm hospitality of serving hundreds of customers on a holiday.

“Usually during the holidays, people are in that good happy holiday spirit so it’s always a fun day to work,” Clark said.

Shoney’s will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m on Thanksgiving. Copper Cellar will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

