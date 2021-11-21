Lancaster church feeds hundreds this holiday season, meals needed more now than ever before

LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The orders were placed. The bags full of food were picked out, and then walked out to the corresponding cars.

Just like any other curbside dining service. Except this time, it’s a small few in the community feeding hundreds of their own, for free.

“We do the best we can. Help whoever we can. And God takes care of the rest,” said Luke Pearson with Lancaster First Assembly.

Joining a team of volunteers at Lancaster First Assembly, Luke Pearson said they started putting together these Thanksgiving meals a few years ago.

Volunteers at Lancaster First Assembly are handing out more than 400 Thanksgiving meals today. They’ve seen more people in need of help during the pandemic. Plus, they’re helping people who would normally eat at the Food Pantry, after it was destroyed in a fire last week. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/csLwRoHIlN — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) November 20, 2021

“There’s always a need, but it’s probably gotten a little more urgent.”

The church had more requests for meals this year than ever before.

“We’ve just tried to be as safe as we can but still reach out to people and feed everyone that is in need. And just need some help, which all of us need help right now.”

It’s not just the pandemic that has created a more urgent need for help. The Garrard County Food Pantry was destroyed In a fire last week.

“This is what we’re here for. This is why we do what we do. It’s important to reach anybody who needs help. Make somebody’s day, make them feel better about themselves. And just spread the love of Jesus to anybody who will listen to us.”

Now Pearson said they’ve also been able to feed anyone who would normally get their meals there.

“The Food Pantry and other organizations in the area knew what we were doing and sent people are way. They were reaching out to get help and they would send them our way. Which is perfectly fine with us, the more people we can reach, the more people we can help.”

Even driving the food to those that couldn’t get there themselves.

