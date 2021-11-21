Governor’s Cup to be played under the lights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - According to UK athletics, the Wildcats’ game at Louisville on Black Friday will be a night game.

The game will kick off at 7:30 and will air on ESPN2.

This will be the first meeting since 2019. The 2020 game was not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UK leads the overall series 17-15, but the Cards have a 15-11 advantage since the yearly rivalry began in 1994.

