Georgia remains No. 1, Kentucky receives votes in latest AP Poll
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WYMT) - The University of Kentucky received votes in the latest AP Poll Top 25.
The Wildcats beat New Mexico State 56-16 on Saturday, and UK will travel to Louisville on November 27th at 7:30 p.m.
Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Cincinnati
5. Notre Dame
6. Michigan
7. Oklahoma State
8. Ole Miss
9. Baylor
10. Oklahoma
11. Oregon
12. Michigan State
13. Brigham Young
14. Texas A&M
15. UTSA
16. Utah
17. Iowa
18. Wisconsin
19. Houston
20. Pittsburgh
21. Wake Forest
22. San Diego State
23. Louisiana-Lafayette
24. North Carolina State
25. Arkansas
