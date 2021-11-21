Advertisement

Georgia remains No. 1, Kentucky receives votes in latest AP Poll

By Vivica Grayson
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WYMT) - The University of Kentucky received votes in the latest AP Poll Top 25.

The Wildcats beat New Mexico State 56-16 on Saturday, and UK will travel to Louisville on November 27th at 7:30 p.m.

Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Cincinnati

5. Notre Dame

6. Michigan

7. Oklahoma State

8. Ole Miss

9. Baylor

10. Oklahoma

11. Oregon

12. Michigan State

13. Brigham Young

14. Texas A&M

15. UTSA

16. Utah

17. Iowa

18. Wisconsin

19. Houston

20. Pittsburgh

21. Wake Forest

22. San Diego State

23. Louisiana-Lafayette

24. North Carolina State

25. Arkansas

