Food insecurities continue to affect many

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/CNN) - Foodbanks across the country are bracing for the holiday season as an increased number of people may need help.

Despite the demand decrease since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, one out of eight people in the U.S. may still experience food insecurity this year, according to Feeding America.

”19 to 20 months later, we’re still running more than double the food volume from the pre-pandemic period,” President and CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank Michael Flood said.

Many food banks said inflation could increase the need for food and items.

“We fill the gaps with food purchases for what we’re not seeing in the donated inventory,” Flood said. “And that’s where we’re seeing some struggles.”

It’s not necessarily low income families needing the extra food either.

“People who are trying to stay current with their rent, with their mortgage, with their car payment, their insurance, trying to get, you know, their kids to school,” Manny Flores, Executive Director of North Valley Caring Services said.

People like Maria Torralva who receive food donations three times a month, are also dealing with higher food prices.

”Very expensive, very high prices and everything so that’s impossible to get some food at the grocery store,” Torralva said.

In the Louisville area, Dare to Care partnered with local social service agencies such as food pantries, shelters and emergency kitchens to distribute food to the community.

In the past year, Dare to Care has provided 21.7 million meals to the community.

For more information on how to help Dare to Care, click here.

