Corbin officials see amazing turnout for Colonel Sanders Half Marathon & 10K Race

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Corbin held a successful Colonel Sanders Half Marathon & 10K Race recently.

Seeing more than 200 people participate, the proceeds gathered went to the city’s backpack program.

Corbin Tourism Executive Director Maggy Monhollen said given the turnout, they plan to make it an annual event.

“Just because it does bring in such a big tourism draw,” she said. “People locally are very excited about it and our committee plans to continue to raise money for local charity.”

Monhollen said they raised an estimated $9-10,000 for the program.

