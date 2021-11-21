Advertisement

Camper found dead in Wolfe County

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A camper was found dead in Wolfe County on Sunday.

Around 8:30 a.m., officials with the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team received a call of a man found unresponsive at a site near Hanson’s Point.

Team members responded to the call and found the person was dead inside his bivy.

The cause of death and identity of the man are unknown at this time.

