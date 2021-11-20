Advertisement

WKU plans to launch initiative aimed at first generation students

By Ana Medina
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 1:05 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University is in the process of launching an initiative boosting support for first-generation students.

According to WKU Provost Robert Fischer, the idea behind the initiative came together when they began discussing student success.

WKU defines first generation as “neither parent graduated from a traditional four-year college.

Fischer adds it is important to make students especially those who are first in their families to attend college to understand the transition from high school into a university.

He also explained why it is significant to WKU.

“31% of our students are first-gen students, and I really want them to be part of this community. I want them to be comfortable and I want them to succeed,” says Fischer.

Cierra Waller is with The Center for Innovative Teaching and Learning, she is also a part of the initiative and added, “and with programs and initiatives like this, I think that that is going to help with that visual representation, helping them feel valued, and also giving them connections to others that can help and build those resources that they can call on when they need help.”

Fischer also says they are in the process of making a scholarship available for first-generation students.

They hope to officially launch the initiative next spring.

To learn more, click here.

