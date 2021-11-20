Advertisement

WATCH: Reed Sheppard announces college decision on WYMT

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Watch five-star guard Reed Sheppard announce his college decision live on WYMT.

The North Laurel junior will choose between Kentucky, Indiana, Louisville, Virginia and Ohio State.

Sheppard led the Jaguars in scoring during his sophomore season with 30.1 points per game, scoring 38 points in the 13th Region championship game against Knox Central. He averaged 7.1 rebounds per game.

Sheppard is the No. 1 player in the state and No. 17 in the nation according to 247 Sports.

Both of Sheppard’s parents played at Kentucky. Stacey Reed played for the Cats from 1991-95 and currently sits at No. 14 for all-time leading scorers. Jeff Sheppard was a member of the 1996 and 1998 national championship teams, earning Most Outstanding Player of the 1998 tournament.

“It’s every kid’s dream to play at Kentucky,” Sheppard makes college decision Saturday

