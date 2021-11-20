WATCH: Reed Sheppard announces college decision on WYMT

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Watch five-star guard Reed Sheppard announce his college decision live on WYMT.

The North Laurel junior will choose between Kentucky, Indiana, Louisville, Virginia and Ohio State.

Sheppard led the Jaguars in scoring during his sophomore season with 30.1 points per game, scoring 38 points in the 13th Region championship game against Knox Central. He averaged 7.1 rebounds per game.

Sheppard is the No. 1 player in the state and No. 17 in the nation according to 247 Sports.

Both of Sheppard’s parents played at Kentucky. Stacey Reed played for the Cats from 1991-95 and currently sits at No. 14 for all-time leading scorers. Jeff Sheppard was a member of the 1996 and 1998 national championship teams, earning Most Outstanding Player of the 1998 tournament.

You can watch the livestream below:

