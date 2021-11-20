Third annual Turkey Trot hosted at Raven Rock Golf Course

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members in Letcher County held their third annual Turkey Trot on Saturday.

Hosted at Raven Rock Golf Course in Jenkins, the event featured a “Fun Run” for kids, a 5K run, and 10K run.

Proceeds from the event went towards the Grey Matters Foundation.

“We were humbled. We as a community, a small community, like to support each other,” Co-Founder Brandon Robinson said. “This is something that I think is a great event.”

One that Robinson said he wanted to personally get involved with.

“I registered for it and then I found out that I was going to be going through a second cancer battle. I’m glad to be here today and I’m glad to take part in this event,” he said. “Spend some time with some good friends. I don’t know if I’ll be running the whole time but I’m going to try to walk it at least.”

Tourism Director Clay Christian said they had a wonderful turnout for the event.

“We had a lot of people, obviously, from Kentucky but Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania,” he said. “There’s a guy here from Baltimore. It was a really good turnout.”

Christian said it is all about racing in the spirit of the holiday.

“These fundraisers that we have, whether it’s for tourism, to better the area, or it’s for a good cause like the Grey Matters Foundation,” he said. “It’s just really nice to be able to be out and have these events and see people out having fun again.”

One of the runners, Keith Adams, said he agrees with that sentiment.

“It’s for a good cause for one thing. I just love and enjoy running and I like a challenge,” he said. “This is a pretty good challenge, this is a good course.”

Christian said they are already planning ahead, making the next one bigger and better.

“When we can be able to plan a little better because of COVID, we’d like to have maybe some live music and some food and stuff afterwards,” he said. “Kind of make it a bigger event but I was super happy to see the turnout this year.”

Christian said they had more than 60 people attend the event.

The event raised more than $3,000 for Grey Matters.

