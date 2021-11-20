Staying dry on Saturday, showers return by Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We begin the weekend dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. However, clouds begin to increase across the mountains tonight, and showers return to the area by Sunday.

Tonight through Sunday night

We remain dry through tonight, but clouds will begin to increase across the region. Low temperatures will not be as cool as recent nights. We bottom out in the upper-30s.

A cold front will sweep through the mountains on Sunday and bring more showers to the area. The best chance for rain comes during the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours. High temperatures top out in the mid-and-upper-50s.

Into Sunday night, we stay mostly cloudy with more showers possible. Low temperatures fall into the upper-30s.

Drying Out to Start the Work Week

Into Monday, there could be a stray shower during the morning hours, but most of us should stay dry. It will be a chilly day as high temperatures stay in the upper-30s and lower-40s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Low temperatures on Monday night fall into the lower-20s!

Tuesday is looking beautiful! We stay dry under lots of sunshine and blue sky. It will be another chilly day with highs topping out in the lower-40s and lows falling into the mid-20s.

We remain dry into Wednesday under a mix of Sun and clouds. High temperatures will be warmer as we top out in the mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

Another cold front is looking to move through the area by Thanksgiving. For now, the best chance for rain looks to come during the evening and overnight hours. Highs top out in the mid-50s.

A few showers will be possible into Friday morning, too. Highs will be cooler behind the cold front. We top out in the mid-40s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

