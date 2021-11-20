State finalizes 2020 COVID case numbers as Gov. Andy Beshear reports more than 2,000 new cases Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In Friday’s COVID-19 report, the state Department of Public Health released finalized numbers for 2020, revising downward the cumulative case total, but revising upward the number of deaths.

In his daily COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 2,101 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Friday, bringing the case total to 769,732.

1,008 cases from 2020 were determined to not meet the state’s surveillance definition for a confirmed or probable case and thus were removed from the overall case total.

600 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 778 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 203 people remain in the ICU, with 104 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate held steady at 6.24%.

The Governor also announced 212 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 10,606.

84 of the deaths were those added to the final 2020 report, meaning that 128 deaths are classified as new deaths.

74 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Robertson County continues to lead the state with an incidence rate of 122.0 per 100,000 people. Magoffin County leads the mountains with an incidence rate of 105.7 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

