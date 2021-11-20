Pikeville beats Williamsburg 50-21

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Panthers picked up a win over the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets, 50-21, to advance to the state semifinals.

“They just take it a week at a time and know we don’t want what happened last year to happen to us again this year so they’ve done a job in staying focused on the task at hand and now that task has moved on to Raceland,” said Pikeville head coach Chris McNamee. “We’ll enjoy this for a day and get ready for Raceland.”

Pikeville will host Raceland in the semifinals on Friday.

