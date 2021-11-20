Advertisement

More than 8,000 Rowan County natives to have high-speed fiber Internet

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Rowan County Middle School
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Rowan County Middle School(Kinetic/Windstream)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than 8,200 Rowan County natives will soon have faster broadband.

In part with a $2 billion multi-year initiative, this is made possible through Kinetic by Windstream.

On Friday, Kinetic officials joined various community leaders for a ceremony at Rowan County Middle School to celebrate the latest fiber expansion in the Commonwealth.

“Today is an exciting day for the Rowan County community, the Eastern Kentucky region, and the Commonwealth as a whole,” said Rocky Adkins, senior advisor to Governor Andy Beshear. “Reliable, high-speed broadband access plays a pivotal role in connecting rural Kentuckians to education, economic development, telehealth, and many other opportunities, and this ambitious project will be transformative for local students, families, and businesses.”

Rowan County Judge Executive Harry Clark said the Rowan County Fiscal Court and Windstream applied for the help from the Kentucky Broadband Deployment Fund to build fiber-to-the-home gig service to an additional 4,169 homes. If awarded, it will allow fiber deployment through much of the county.

Kinetic Officials said, as a result of the current expansion, Kinetic has or will have fiber in every county it serves in Kentucky in the next couple of years.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Kentucky 3-year-old airlifted to hospital following I-75 crash
North Laurel 5-star guard Reed Sheppard announced today he will be a Kentucky Wildcat.
Reed Sheppard picks Kentucky
Hilton excited for opportunity against Belfry
(Photo: Laurel County Sheriff's Office )
Sheriff: Missing man in Laurel County

Latest News

God’s Pantry Food Bank distributes hundreds of ‘Sharing Thanksgiving’ food boxes to families in Laurel County
The 1981 Kentucky State Police Honor Guard.
Gov. Andy Beshear, KSP celebrate agency’s Honor Guard
Change this caption before publishing
Former Kentucky teacher sentenced to more than five years in prison for sexual abuse
Officer Scotty Hamilton, who died in the line of duty in 2018, was remembered with a run on...
Memorial run remembers Pikeville PD officer and assists families of fallen public safety officers