Middlesboro cruises past West Carter 33-6

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Middlesboro Yellow Jackets cruised past the West Carter Comets, 33-6, to advance to the Class 2A semifinals.

“This was our best defensive game that we have played all year and we actually got out there and made some contact a little bit tonight so I am proud of our defensive,” said Middlesboro head coach Larry French. “Offensively, we got some big runs out of them at the first, jumped on top of them, that was a good thing, we just could do whatever we wanted to do on offense and run some clock in the second half, it was good win for our program right now, we needed to win, that is for sure.”

The Yellow Jackets will play at LCA next Friday in the semifinals.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.