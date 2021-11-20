Advertisement

Middlesboro cruises past West Carter 33-6

By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Middlesboro Yellow Jackets cruised past the West Carter Comets, 33-6, to advance to the Class 2A semifinals.

“This was our best defensive game that we have played all year and we actually got out there and made some contact a little bit tonight so I am proud of our defensive,” said Middlesboro head coach Larry French. “Offensively, we got some big runs out of them at the first, jumped on top of them, that was a good thing, we just could do whatever we wanted to do on offense and run some clock in the second half, it was good win for our program right now, we needed to win, that is for sure.”

The Yellow Jackets will play at LCA next Friday in the semifinals.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Hilton excited for opportunity against Belfry
For the first time since 2019, Hillbilly Days is slated to make a return next spring to...
Hillbilly Days scheduled to return to Pikeville in 2022
A former police officer has been found guilty by a federal jury of violating an arrestee's...
Former police officer found guilty of violating arrestee’s civil rights
In this Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, file photo, emergency crews work the scene of a fatal crash...
Kentucky’s roads are getting more dangerous

Latest News

.
Johnson Central beats Corbin 34-13
.
Belfry upsets Bell County 41-20
.
Pikeville beats Williamsburg 50-21
Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) dunks during an NCAA college basketball exhibition against...
Kentucky beats Ohio 77-59