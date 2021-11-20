Advertisement

Kentucky Theatre holds poster sale with hopes of reopening

“It’s exciting, you know, you’re used to these big crowds at the theater, and it’s been empty...
“It’s exciting, you know, you’re used to these big crowds at the theater, and it’s been empty for a year. We’ve been down here, oh my God, I can’t tell you how many nights getting ready for this, and it’s strange to be in this place when it’s empty, and it’s wonderful to see the crowds coming back,” said Hayward Wilkerson, Co-Chair of the Friends of the Kentucky Theatre.(wkyt)
By Ally Blake
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Movies buffs in Lexington Saturday were able to get a piece of the Kentucky Theatre to take home with them.

“It’s exciting, you know, you’re used to these big crowds at the theater, and it’s been empty for a year. We’ve been down here, oh my God, I can’t tell you how many nights getting ready for this, and it’s strange to be in this place when it’s empty. And it’s wonderful to see the crowds coming back,” said Hayward Wilkerson, Co-Chair of the Friends of the Kentucky Theatre.

The theater had to close due to the pandemic and is hoping to raise funds to re-open.

“We’ve been closed since October of last year, so a little more than a year now,” said Wilkerson.

The theatre is still short about $30,000 before they can officially re-open, and they are hoping that the community can come to help them out.

“We did have a little bit of bad news with them equipment issues... With our projection system that’s going to make some money, so we do need people to support us if they want to re-open the sooner, we do need people to reach out and help. Easy to find out how to donate, just visit the Kentucky Theatre Facebook page,” said Wilkerson.

They will have to stay closed until the theater can raise funds, but they hope that some magic can happen by next year.

“You know, people really, really miss the theater. Fred Mills, of course, used to be the general manager for years. He’s worked here for decades. He can’t go anywhere in Lexington without someone saying, ‘Fred, when is the theater open inside?’ It means a lot to people. It means a lot to us,” said Wilkerson

Don’t worry if you missed out, movie lovers. The good news is there are about 1000 posters today, and whatever doesn’t sell will be available to purchase at the Lexington Christmas Parade.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Hilton excited for opportunity against Belfry
Kentucky 3-year-old airlifted to hospital following I-75 crash
For the first time since 2019, Hillbilly Days is slated to make a return next spring to...
Hillbilly Days scheduled to return to Pikeville in 2022
A former police officer has been found guilty by a federal jury of violating an arrestee's...
Former police officer found guilty of violating arrestee’s civil rights

Latest News

Indictment in TikTok case - 6:00 p.m.
Indictment in TikTok case - 6:00 p.m.
Mountain News at 11 - Laurel Missing Man 11/19
Mountain News at 11 - Laurel Missing Man 11/19
Mountain News at 11 - COVID Numbers
Mountain News at 11 - COVID Numbers
At 94, Juanita Coffey proudly bleeds blue. After missing out on the experience of being at a...
Die-hard Kentucky Wildcat fan enjoys first game back at Rupp since pandemic