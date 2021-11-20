Advertisement

Kentucky beats Ohio 77-59

Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) dunks during an NCAA college basketball exhibition against...
Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) dunks during an NCAA college basketball exhibition against Kentucky Wesleyan in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In what started as a back-and-forth battle, Kentucky picked up their third-straight win, beating 77-59.

Keion Brooks led all scorers with 22 points. TyTy Washington followed with 20 points.

Oscar Tshiebwe missed most of the first half. He did not score, but still finished with 10 rebounds in 20 minutes or game time.

The Wildcats (3-1) will return to action against Albany on Monday.

