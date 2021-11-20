Kentucky beats Ohio 77-59

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In what started as a back-and-forth battle, Kentucky picked up their third-straight win, beating 77-59.

Keion Brooks led all scorers with 22 points. TyTy Washington followed with 20 points.

Oscar Tshiebwe missed most of the first half. He did not score, but still finished with 10 rebounds in 20 minutes or game time.

The Wildcats (3-1) will return to action against Albany on Monday.

. (StatBroadcast)

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.