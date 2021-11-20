Kentucky beats New Mexico State on Senior Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Senior Day, the Kentucky Wildcats picked up a win over New Mexico State, 56-16.

The Aggies started out with the upper hand, scoring on an early Will Levis fumble on a snap.

UK responded with 707 total offensive yards.

Wan’Dale Robinson had 181 receiving yards, becoming the first wide receiver in the Mark Stoops era to reach over 1,000 yards in a season.

Will Levis finished with 419 passing yards with 21 completions, four touchdowns and an interception. The Cats scored eight touchdowns in the win.

The Wildcats (8-3) will close out the season at in-state rival Louisville. The kickoff will be announced Sunday.

